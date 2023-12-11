In Week 14 action at Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill will face the Tennessee Titans defense and K'Von Wallace. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Miami receivers against the Titans' secondary.

Dolphins vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 219.6 18.3 1 12 15.90

Tyreek Hill vs. K'Von Wallace Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill leads his squad with 1,481 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 93 catches (out of 127 targets) and scored 12 touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Miami is the top team in the NFL, with 3,421 (285.1 per game).

The Dolphins put up 32.0 points per game, which is the second-most in the NFL.

Miami ranks 20th in the league in pass rate, averaging 33.8 pass attempts per game (405 total pass attempts).

The Dolphins have made 51 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 12th in the league. They pass the ball 44.7% of the time in the red zone.

K'Von Wallace & the Titans' Defense

K'Von Wallace has a team-leading one interception to go along with 59 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee has surrendered 2,770 passing yards this year, ranking 19th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it is eighth in the NFL with 14.

This season, the Titans are midde-of-the-road in points allowed (21.3 per game), ranking 15th in the NFL.

Tennessee has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to seven players this season.

The Titans have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Tyreek Hill vs. K'Von Wallace Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill K'Von Wallace Rec. Targets 127 32 Def. Targets Receptions 93 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.9 25 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1481 59 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 123.4 5.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 604 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 17 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 12 1 Interceptions

