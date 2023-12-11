Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Union County, Mississippi today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Potts Camp High School at West Union Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.