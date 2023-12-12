Alcorn State vs. Maryland: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 12
The Maryland Terrapins (5-4) welcome in the Alcorn State Braves (1-8) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Maryland vs. Alcorn State matchup.
Alcorn State vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Alcorn State vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maryland Moneyline
|Alcorn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maryland (-21.5)
|141.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Maryland (-20.5)
|141.5
|-4500
|+1600
Alcorn State vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Alcorn State is 3-5-0 ATS this year.
- The Braves have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs.
- Maryland has covered just once in seven games with a spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Terrapins have gone over the point total twice.
