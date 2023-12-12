On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Gustav Nyquist going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

  • In three of 28 games this season, Nyquist has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
  • On the power play, Nyquist has accumulated two goals and six assists.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 4.9% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:00 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:55 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:01 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 22:56 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 23:11 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:46 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:32 Away W 8-3

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

