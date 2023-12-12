Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Lamar County, Mississippi today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Lamar County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Lumberton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lumberton, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylva Bay Academy at Lamar Christian School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
