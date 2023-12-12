The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-8) will look to break a six-game losing streak when visiting the Ole Miss Rebels (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This matchup is at 7:30 PM ET.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

Mississippi Valley State vs. Ole Miss Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils average just 3.5 fewer points per game (52.8) than the Rebels give up to opponents (56.3).

When it scores more than 56.3 points, Mississippi Valley State is 1-2.

Ole Miss has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.8 points.

The Rebels record 17.4 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Delta Devils allow (84).

The Rebels shoot 41% from the field, four% lower than the Delta Devils allow defensively.

The Delta Devils shoot 32.2% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Rebels allow.

Mississippi Valley State Leaders

Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

14.1 PTS, 2.9 STL, 37.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38) Jaylia Reed: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.6 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65) Amberly Brown: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 28.0 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 28.0 FG% Leah Turner: 5.4 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

5.4 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Syann Holmes: 3.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%

Mississippi Valley State Schedule