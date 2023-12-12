The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-6) meet the Ole Miss Rebels (6-1) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. This contest will start at 7:30 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Madison Scott: 10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Marquesha Davis: 11.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Kirsten Deans: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Snudda Collins: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

