How to Watch the Suns vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (10-12) hope to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (12-10) on December 12, 2023.
Suns vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Suns vs Warriors Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- Phoenix has a 7-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Suns are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank second.
- The Suns put up 115.1 points per game, equal to what the Warriors give up.
- When Phoenix scores more than 115.1 points, it is 10-2.
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors are shooting 45.2% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 45.8% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Golden State has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Suns are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank fourth.
- The Warriors score just 2.5 more points per game (115.5) than the Suns give up to opponents (113.0).
- Golden State is 7-4 when it scores more than 113.0 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are averaging 117.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.0 more points than they're averaging in road games (113.1).
- At home, Phoenix is ceding 3.7 more points per game (114.8) than when playing on the road (111.1).
- The Suns are averaging 12.0 treys per game, which is 0.5 fewer than they're averaging in road games (12.5). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 39.4% in home games and 37.7% in road games.
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- The Warriors put up 111.6 points per game at home, 7.9 fewer points than away (119.5). Defensively they concede 113.9 per game, 2.5 fewer points than on the road (116.4).
- In 2023-24 Golden State is giving up 2.5 fewer points per game at home (113.9) than on the road (116.4).
- At home the Warriors are averaging 27.3 assists per game, 0.9 less than on the road (28.2).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Out
|Ankle
|Grayson Allen
|Out
|Groin
|Nassir Little
|Out
|Concussion
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gary Payton II
|Out
|Calf
