Will Tyson Barrie Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 12?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Tyson Barrie going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Barrie stats and insights
- Barrie is yet to score through 25 games this season.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Barrie has picked up three assists on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 73 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.
Barrie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:57
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|11:07
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|17:02
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:04
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|W 4-2
Predators vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
