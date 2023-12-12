Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Washington County, Mississippi? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Washington County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hollandale Simmons High School at Amanda Elzy High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Greenwood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hollandale Simmons High School at Leflore County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Itta Bena, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at South Delta High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Rolling Fork, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
