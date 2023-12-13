The Murray State Racers (3-5) battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mississippi State vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Racers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

In games Mississippi State shoots better than 44.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 29th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Racers rank 190th.

The Bulldogs put up 75.4 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 70.9 the Racers allow.

Mississippi State has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 70.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State posted 69.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.

In home games, the Bulldogs allowed 5.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than when playing on the road (65).

Looking at three-point shooting, Mississippi State fared better at home last year, making 5.5 treys per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule