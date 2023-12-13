How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Murray State Racers (3-5) battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Mississippi State vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Racers have allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
- In games Mississippi State shoots better than 44.9% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 29th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Racers rank 190th.
- The Bulldogs put up 75.4 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 70.9 the Racers allow.
- Mississippi State has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 70.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mississippi State posted 69.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- In home games, the Bulldogs allowed 5.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than when playing on the road (65).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Mississippi State fared better at home last year, making 5.5 treys per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 67-59
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|Southern
|L 60-59
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Tulane
|W 106-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Prudential Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.