The Washington Wizards (3-19) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a seven-game home losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-11) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 241.5.

Pelicans vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -7.5 241.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 241.5 points four times.

The average total in New Orleans' games this season is 227.7, 13.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Pelicans have compiled a 14-10-0 record against the spread.

New Orleans has been the favorite in nine games this season and won four (44.4%) of those contests.

New Orleans has played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pelicans have a 77.8% chance to win.

Pelicans vs Wizards Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 4 16.7% 113.8 229.4 113.9 240.2 227.8 Wizards 12 54.5% 115.6 229.4 126.3 240.2 237.5

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Pelicans have gone over the total four times.

New Orleans has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 13 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered four times in 11 opportunities in road games.

The Pelicans put up 113.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 126.3 the Wizards allow.

When New Orleans totals more than 126.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Pelicans vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Pelicans and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 14-10 1-0 11-13 Wizards 10-12 6-9 14-8

Pelicans vs. Wizards Point Insights

Pelicans Wizards 113.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.6 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 3-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-6 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-12 113.9 Points Allowed (PG) 126.3 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 11-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 11-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

