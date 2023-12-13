The McNeese Cowboys (8-2) will look to continue a three-game win run when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won three games in a row.

Southern Miss vs. McNeese Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have given up to their opponents (36.5%).
  • Southern Miss has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 36.5% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 79th.
  • The Golden Eagles put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 57.3 the Cowboys give up to opponents.
  • Southern Miss is 5-2 when it scores more than 57.3 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Southern Miss scored 8.7 more points per game at home (78.6) than on the road (69.9).
  • The Golden Eagles conceded 61.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.
  • At home, Southern Miss drained 6.9 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (7.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.3%) than away (31%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Milwaukee W 90-84 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
12/1/2023 @ UAB W 85-82 Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 Northwestern State W 83-74 Reed Green Coliseum
12/13/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center
12/18/2023 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
12/23/2023 Ole Miss - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

