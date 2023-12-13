How to Watch Southern Miss vs. McNeese on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The McNeese Cowboys (8-2) will look to continue a three-game win run when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won three games in a row.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southern Miss vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Southern Miss Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles' 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have given up to their opponents (36.5%).
- Southern Miss has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 36.5% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 79th.
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 13.6 more points than the 57.3 the Cowboys give up to opponents.
- Southern Miss is 5-2 when it scores more than 57.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Southern Miss scored 8.7 more points per game at home (78.6) than on the road (69.9).
- The Golden Eagles conceded 61.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 on the road.
- At home, Southern Miss drained 6.9 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (7.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.3%) than away (31%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 90-84
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ UAB
|W 85-82
|Bartow Arena
|12/9/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 83-74
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/13/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Lamar
|-
|Montagne Center
|12/23/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.