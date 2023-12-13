Southern Miss vs. McNeese December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) will meet the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Southern Miss vs. McNeese Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Shahada Wells: 18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Christian Shumate: 11.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Antavion Collum: 12.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Javohn Garcia: 9.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cam Jones: 6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
McNeese Players to Watch
Southern Miss vs. McNeese Stat Comparison
|McNeese Rank
|McNeese AVG
|Southern Miss AVG
|Southern Miss Rank
|91st
|79.9
|Points Scored
|67.1
|311th
|9th
|58.8
|Points Allowed
|64.1
|52nd
|154th
|34.1
|Rebounds
|33.6
|175th
|86th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|62nd
|178th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|6.0
|283rd
|175th
|13.4
|Assists
|11.1
|304th
|11th
|8.4
|Turnovers
|11.6
|155th
