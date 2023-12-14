The Jackson State Tigers (5-2) will play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-1) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jackson State vs. Mississippi State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jackson State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Players to Watch

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Lauren Park-Lane: 10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Debreasha Powe: 12.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Jessika Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK Erynn Barnum: 8.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Park-Lane: 10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Powe: 12.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Carter: 12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK Barnum: 8.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.