The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Tommies have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies sit at 322nd.
  • The 79.8 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 18.7 more points than the Tommies allow (61.1).
  • Marquette is 8-2 when scoring more than 61.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. Thomas Stats Insights

  • The Tommies have shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 41% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.
  • St. Thomas has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41% from the field.
  • The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.
  • The Tommies score an average of 67.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 66 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • St. Thomas is 6-4 when giving up fewer than 79.8 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette posted 83.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 79.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Golden Eagles were better at home last season, ceding 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 on the road.
  • In home games, Marquette averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (34.8%).

St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, St. Thomas scored 12.4 more points per game at home (81.1) than away (68.7).
  • The Tommies gave up 64.3 points per game at home last season, and 76.6 on the road.
  • At home, St. Thomas sunk 9.3 triples per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged away (8). St. Thomas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than away (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum

St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Western Michigan W 65-51 University Arena
12/6/2023 Milwaukee W 75-71 Schoenecker Arena
12/10/2023 @ Chicago State W 66-50 Jones Convocation Center
12/14/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/17/2023 Crown (MN) - Schoenecker Arena
12/21/2023 Wisconsin-River Falls - Schoenecker Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.