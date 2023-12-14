Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Marshall County, Mississippi, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Myrtle Attendance Center at HW Byers High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Holly Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.