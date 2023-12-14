Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tate County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Tate County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Tate County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Independence High School at Rosa Fort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Tunica, MS
- Conference: 3A Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
