Brandon Ingram vs. Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NBA schedule on Friday includes Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) hosting Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) at Spectrum Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSNO
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Brandon Ingram vs. Gordon Hayward Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Brandon Ingram
|Gordon Hayward
|Total Fantasy Pts
|785.7
|627.0
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|37.4
|29.9
|Fantasy Rank
|29
|57
Buy Ingram and Hayward gear on Fanatics!
Brandon Ingram vs. Gordon Hayward Insights
Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans
- Ingram averages 24.3 points, 5.0 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, making 50.1% of shots from the floor and 30.8% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Pelicans score 114.9 points per game (13th in the NBA) and allow 114.2 (17th in the league) for a +17 scoring differential overall.
- The 44.2 rebounds per game New Orleans averages rank 13th in the NBA. Its opponents grab 44.4 per contest.
- The Pelicans hit 11.0 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 2.8 fewer than their opponents (13.8).
- New Orleans has committed 13.0 turnovers per game (12th in NBA play) while forcing 14.0 (ninth in the league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gordon Hayward & the Hornets
- Hayward's averages for the season are 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 trey per game.
- The Hornets have been outscored by 7.8 points per game (posting 113.0 points per game, 19th in league, while giving up 120.8 per outing, 26th in NBA) and have a -171 scoring differential.
- Charlotte is 23rd in the NBA at 42.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 45.0 its opponents average.
- The Hornets hit 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), 2.0 fewer than their opponents.
- Charlotte has committed 13.9 turnovers per game (19th in NBA) while forcing 13.2 (19th in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Brandon Ingram vs. Gordon Hayward Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Brandon Ingram
|Gordon Hayward
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|2.3
|-4.8
|Usage Percentage
|29.7%
|21.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|58.1%
|54.5%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.2%
|8.5%
|Assist Pct
|24.7%
|20.6%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.