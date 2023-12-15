Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Madison County, Mississippi today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Andrews Episcopal at McAdams High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Sallis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.