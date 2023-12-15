Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Monroe County, Mississippi? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Smithville High School at Belgreen High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15

5:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Aberdeen High School at East Webster High School