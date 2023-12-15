The New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) face the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNO. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -6.5 232.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points nine times.

The average total in New Orleans' games this season is 229.2, 3.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Pelicans have gone 15-10-0 ATS this season.

This season, New Orleans has been favored 10 times and won five of those games.

New Orleans has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Pelicans vs Hornets Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 9 36% 114.9 227.9 114.2 235 228.3 Hornets 12 54.5% 113 227.9 120.8 235 228.7

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have gone over the total five times.

New Orleans owns a better record against the spread in home games (10-3-0) than it does in road games (5-7-0).

The Pelicans score 5.9 fewer points per game (114.9) than the Hornets allow (120.8).

When New Orleans scores more than 120.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Pelicans and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 15-10 2-1 12-13 Hornets 9-13 4-6 14-8

Pelicans vs. Hornets Point Insights

Pelicans Hornets 114.9 Points Scored (PG) 113 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 8-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 8-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 114.2 Points Allowed (PG) 120.8 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 10-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-3 10-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-3

