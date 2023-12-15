The Charlotte Hornets (7-15) take on the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) at Spectrum Center on December 15, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Fubo

Pelicans vs Hornets Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

In games New Orleans shoots better than 48.8% from the field, it is 8-5 overall.

The Pelicans are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 23rd.

The Pelicans put up 5.9 fewer points per game (114.9) than the Hornets allow (120.8).

New Orleans has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 120.8 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Pelicans are averaging 5.8 more points per game (117.7) than they are away from home (111.9).

Defensively New Orleans has played better in home games this year, surrendering 112.7 points per game, compared to 115.9 in away games.

In home games, the Pelicans are sinking 0.4 more treys per game (11.2) than in road games (10.8). However, they sport a worse three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to away from home (35.8%).

Pelicans Injuries