Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Perry County, Mississippi today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Perry County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Perry Central High School at St. Stanislaus High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Bay St. Louis, MS
- Conference: 3A Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry Central High School at St. Stanislaus High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Bay St. Louis, MS
- Conference: 3A Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
