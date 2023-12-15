Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
In Union County, Mississippi, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Union County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Albany High School at Senatobia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Senatobia, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Union Attendance Center at Myrtle Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Myrtle, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
