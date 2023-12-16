The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) will look to build on an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on Peacock.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Arizona has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at second.

The Wildcats put up 24.9 more points per game (94) than the Boilermakers allow (69.1).

When Arizona totals more than 69.1 points, it is 8-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38.9%).

Purdue is 8-1 when it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Boilermakers rank 97th.

The Boilermakers put up an average of 85.6 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Purdue is 9-1 when allowing fewer than 94 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona posted 85.2 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Wildcats were better in home games last season, giving up 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 on the road.

At home, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (9). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (35.9%).

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue scored more points at home (76.3 per game) than away (67.3) last season.

The Boilermakers conceded 61.2 points per game at home last season, and 64.3 on the road.

At home, Purdue sunk 7.5 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6). Purdue's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.1%) than on the road (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena

Purdue Upcoming Schedule