Our projection model predicts the Ohio Bobcats will defeat the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, December 16 at 11:00 AM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Brooks Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio (+3.5) Over (48.5) Ohio 31, Georgia Southern 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Predictions This Week

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia Southern vs. Ohio? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Eagles have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this matchup.

The Eagles have four wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

In games they were favored in by 3.5 points or more so far this season, the Georgia Southern went 3-2 against the spread.

Out of 11 Eagles games so far this year, six have hit the over.

The average total for Georgia Southern games this season has been 62.6, 14.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Ohio Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats are 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

Ohio is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

Bobcats games have hit the over in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The average point total for the Ohio this season is 1.7 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 30.9 29.6 36.7 23 25.2 36.2 Ohio 22.9 15.4 24.8 16.8 21 14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.