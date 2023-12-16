The Ole Miss Rebels (9-0) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to build on a seven-game home winning streak when they host the California Golden Bears (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under is 138.5 for the matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Cal Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ole Miss -2.5 138.5

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Ole Miss and its opponents have scored more than 138.5 total points.

Ole Miss' contests this year have an average point total of 140.0, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Rebels have a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Ole Miss has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Rebels have entered four games this season favored by -145 or more, and won each of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss vs. Cal Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ole Miss 5 55.6% 73.3 149.6 66.7 142.3 137.6 Cal 7 77.8% 76.3 149.6 75.6 142.3 144.2

Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends

The Rebels score just 2.3 fewer points per game (73.3) than the Golden Bears give up (75.6).

Ole Miss has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 75.6 points.

Ole Miss vs. Cal Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ole Miss 3-6-0 0-6 4-5-0 Cal 6-3-0 5-0 7-2-0

Ole Miss vs. Cal Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ole Miss Cal 7-10 Home Record 3-14 2-9 Away Record 0-12 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-12-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.5 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.6 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

