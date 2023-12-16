How to Watch the Predators vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators will host the Washington Capitals on Saturday, December 16, with the Predators having won three consecutive games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Watch the Predators-Capitals matchup on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs Capitals Additional Info
|Predators vs Capitals Prediction
|Predators vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs Capitals Player Props
|Predators vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have conceded 93 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Predators score the eighth-most goals in the league (95 total, 3.2 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Predators are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|30
|16
|19
|35
|33
|22
|55.6%
|Roman Josi
|30
|7
|19
|26
|22
|7
|-
|Ryan O'Reilly
|30
|13
|13
|26
|12
|28
|53.3%
|Gustav Nyquist
|30
|4
|16
|20
|20
|5
|40%
|Luke Evangelista
|29
|4
|11
|15
|23
|17
|0%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 74 goals given up (2.8 per game) is fifth in the league.
- With 65 goals (2.5 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Capitals have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tom Wilson
|26
|10
|7
|17
|18
|19
|35%
|Dylan Strome
|26
|12
|4
|16
|8
|16
|53%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|26
|5
|11
|16
|15
|9
|0%
|John Carlson
|26
|1
|14
|15
|36
|20
|-
|Connor McMichael
|26
|6
|7
|13
|7
|10
|37.9%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.