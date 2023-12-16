The Nashville Predators (16-13) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they take on the Washington Capitals (14-8-4) at home on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.

In the past 10 contests, the Predators are 7-3-0 while totaling 28 total goals (six power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 21.4%). They have given up 28 goals.

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to secure the win in Saturday's hockey game.

Predators vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Predators 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (-130)

Predators (-130) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators (16-13 overall) have a 5-0-5 record in contests that have required overtime.

In the 12 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 8-4-0 record (good for 16 points).

In the two games this season the Predators scored just one goal, they lost both times.

Nashville has taken four points from the eight games this season when it scored exactly two goals (2-6-0 record).

The Predators are 15-4-0 in the 19 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 30 points).

In the 13 games when Nashville has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has an 8-5-0 record (16 points).

In the 14 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Nashville is 7-7-0 (14 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in 16 games, going 10-6-0 to record 20 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 17th 3.07 Goals Scored 2.5 30th 12th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.85 10th 19th 30.3 Shots 27.9 28th 17th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.2 19th 17th 20.56% Power Play % 9.21% 31st 23rd 77.66% Penalty Kill % 80.95% 13th

Predators vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

