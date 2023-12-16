Predators vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators (17-13) host the Washington Capitals (14-8-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network. The Predators have won three straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-140)
|Capitals (+115)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been favored on the moneyline 11 times this season, and have gone 7-4 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Nashville has a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of its games).
- The Predators have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 18 of 30 matches this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Predators vs Capitals Additional Info
|Predators vs Capitals Prediction
|Predators vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs Capitals Player Props
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs. Capitals Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|95 (8th)
|Goals
|65 (31st)
|93 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|74 (5th)
|23 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (31st)
|23 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (9th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Nashville has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 3-7-0 record against the spread.
- Nashville hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.
- The Predators have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators are scoring 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season-long average.
- The Predators net the eighth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.2 per game for a total of 95 this season.
- The Predators are ranked 19th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (93 total) in league action.
- They're ranked 16th in the league with a +2 goal differential .
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.