2024 NCAA Bracketology: Southern Miss March Madness Resume | December 18
If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Southern Miss and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Southern Miss' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Southern Miss ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|5-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|281
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Miss' best wins
As far as its best win this season, Southern Miss took down the UAB Blazers on the road on December 1. The final score was 85-82. In the victory against UAB, Victor Hart amassed a team-high 26 points. Austin Crowley added 15 points.
Next best wins
- 90-84 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 295/RPI) on November 25
- 83-74 at home over Northwestern State (No. 357/RPI) on December 9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Southern Miss' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Southern Miss gets the 300th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- Glancing at the Golden Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games against teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Southern Miss has 20 games left this season, including one contest against Top 25 teams.
Southern Miss' next game
- Matchup: Lamar Cardinals vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Southern Miss Golden Eagles -3.5
- Total: 148.5 points
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Southern Miss games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.