Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Tippah County, Mississippi today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tippah County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Walnut High School at Mantachie High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
  • Location: Mantachie, MS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.