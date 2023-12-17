The Alcorn State Braves (1-9) will aim to stop a nine-game road skid when squaring off against the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McLeod Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State Stats Insights

The Braves' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (43.5%).

This season, Alcorn State has a 0-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Braves are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 309th.

The Braves average 6.4 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Panthers allow (74.0).

When it scores more than 74.0 points, Alcorn State is 0-2.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Alcorn State averaged 12.6 more points per game at home (76.8) than on the road (64.2).

At home, the Braves gave up 69.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 70.7.

Alcorn State sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (27.8%).

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule