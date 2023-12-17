The Alcorn State Braves (1-9) will attempt to stop an eight-game losing stretch when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McLeod Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Iowa vs. Alcorn State matchup in this article.

Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Iowa Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM Northern Iowa (-17.5) 149.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Iowa (-16.5) 149.5 -2300 +1060 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends

Alcorn State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Braves have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Northern Iowa is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of six out of the Panthers' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

