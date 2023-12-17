The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-9) play the Jackson State Tigers (3-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPNU.

Jackson State vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points fewer than the 52.7% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

The Tigers are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 222nd.

The Tigers score 17.8 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Aggies give up to opponents (86.5).

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Jackson State scored 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.5 away.

The Tigers gave up fewer points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (75.4) last season.

Beyond the arc, Jackson State had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (32.1%) last season. But it sunk the same number of treys at home as away (6.3 per game).

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule