Jackson State vs. Howard December 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Jackson State Tigers (2-6) will face the Howard Bison (3-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at TBA ET and air on ESPNU.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Jackson State vs. Howard Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: TBA ET
- TV: ESPNU
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Jackson State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jackson State Players to Watch
- Bryce Harris: 16.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Shy Odom: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Seth Towns: 17.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marcus Dockery: 11.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jelani Williams: 8.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Howard Players to Watch
- Harris: 16.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Odom: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Towns: 17.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dockery: 11.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Williams: 8.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jackson State vs. Howard Stat Comparison
|Howard Rank
|Howard AVG
|Jackson State AVG
|Jackson State Rank
|129th
|77.4
|Points Scored
|68.9
|289th
|343rd
|81.1
|Points Allowed
|81.5
|344th
|178th
|33.3
|Rebounds
|32.4
|220th
|198th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|133rd
|174th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|5.8
|304th
|279th
|11.6
|Assists
|12.6
|220th
|342nd
|14.9
|Turnovers
|13.8
|305th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.