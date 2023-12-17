Sunday's game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) and the North Texas Mean Green (5-4) at Cadence Bank Arena has a projected final score of 70-64 based on our computer prediction, with Mississippi State coming out on top. Game time is at 4:00 PM on December 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Mississippi State vs. North Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tupelo, Mississippi

Tupelo, Mississippi Venue: Cadence Bank Arena

Mississippi State vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, North Texas 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. North Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-5.9)

Mississippi State (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 133.6

Mississippi State has gone 5-4-0 against the spread, while North Texas' ATS record this season is 5-2-0. The Bulldogs are 3-6-0 and the Mean Green are 5-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +125 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.4 points per game (150th in college basketball) while allowing 63.9 per outing (35th in college basketball).

Mississippi State wins the rebound battle by 8.2 boards on average. It collects 40.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 46th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.3 per outing.

Mississippi State makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (120th in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents (6.2). It is shooting 31.7% from deep (252nd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.7%.

The Bulldogs' 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 146th in college basketball, and the 80.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 21st in college basketball.

Mississippi State has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (254th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.4 (158th in college basketball).

