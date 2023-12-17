How to Watch Mississippi State vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The North Texas Mean Green (5-4) play the Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cadence Bank Arena. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Mississippi State vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Mean Green have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
- Mississippi State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 211th.
- The Bulldogs score 76.4 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 58.4 the Mean Green allow.
- Mississippi State has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 58.4 points.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Mississippi State averaged 5.7 more points per game (69.6) than it did in away games (63.9).
- The Bulldogs surrendered 59.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (65).
- Mississippi State made 5.5 threes per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged in road games (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Southern
|L 60-59
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Tulane
|W 106-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|Murray State
|W 85-81
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/31/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
