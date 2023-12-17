The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) take on the North Texas Mean Green (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mississippi State vs. North Texas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mississippi State vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi

Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-6.5) 126.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-5.5) 125.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi State vs. North Texas Betting Trends

Mississippi State has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total three out of nine times this season.

North Texas has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Mean Green games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Mississippi State is four spots higher based on its national championship odds (35th in the country) than its computer ranking (39th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Bulldogs' national championship odds up from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +8000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the -biggest change.

With odds of +8000, Mississippi State has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

