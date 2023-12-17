How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Memphis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Memphis Tigers (4-6) will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mississippi State vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 77.7 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 71.8 the Tigers give up.
- Mississippi State is 8-0 when it scores more than 71.8 points.
- Memphis' record is 3-3 when it gives up fewer than 77.7 points.
- The 68.6 points per game the Tigers record are 11.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (56.7).
- Memphis is 3-5 when scoring more than 56.7 points.
- Mississippi State is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.
- The Tigers shoot 38.1% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.
- The Bulldogs make 45.9% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Mississippi State Leaders
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)
- Jessika Carter: 15 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 50.9 FG%
- Lauren Park-Lane: 9.3 PTS, 6.5 AST, 44.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (34-for-78)
- Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 50 FG%
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 59-53
|McKenzie Arena
|12/11/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 91-50
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|Jackson State
|W 82-72
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/29/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
