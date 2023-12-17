The Memphis Tigers (4-6) will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-2) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State vs. Memphis Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 77.7 points per game are 5.9 more points than the 71.8 the Tigers give up.

Mississippi State is 8-0 when it scores more than 71.8 points.

Memphis' record is 3-3 when it gives up fewer than 77.7 points.

The 68.6 points per game the Tigers record are 11.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (56.7).

Memphis is 3-5 when scoring more than 56.7 points.

Mississippi State is 8-1 when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

The Tigers shoot 38.1% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

The Bulldogs make 45.9% of their shots from the field, 3% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)

17.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 STL, 47.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42) Jessika Carter: 15 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 50.9 FG%

15 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK, 50.9 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 9.3 PTS, 6.5 AST, 44.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.3 PTS, 6.5 AST, 44.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Debreasha Powe: 11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (34-for-78)

11.8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (34-for-78) Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 50 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Schedule