At Frost Bank Center on Sunday, December 17, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSNO.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSNO

BSSW and BSNO Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pelicans vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Pelicans (-7.5) 236.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pelicans (-7.5) 237 -300 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Pelicans average 114.8 points per game (14th in the league) while giving up 114 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +22 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs' -253 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.6 points per game (25th in NBA) while giving up 121.2 per outing (27th in league).

These two teams score a combined 225.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 235.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

New Orleans has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

San Antonio is 10-14-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pelicans Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Zion Williamson 22.5 -110 23.3 Brandon Ingram 21.5 -125 23.6 CJ McCollum 17.5 -111 20.8 Jonas Valančiūnas 14.5 -120 14.8 Herbert Jones 9.5 -128 11.8

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jonas Valančiūnas or another Pelicans player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Pelicans and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +5000 +2500 - Spurs +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.