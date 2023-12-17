The New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) are dealing with two players on the injury report ahead of a Sunday, December 17 game against the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) at Frost Bank Center, which starts at 3:30 PM ET.

The Pelicans enter this matchup on the heels of a 112-107 win over the Hornets on Friday. In the Pelicans' win, Jonas Valanciunas led the way with 29 points (adding 13 rebounds and four assists).

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7 Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee)

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSNO

