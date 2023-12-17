Frost Bank Center is where the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) and New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) will clash on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. Keldon Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas are players to watch for the Spurs and Pelicans, respectively.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSNO

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans were victorious in their most recent game versus the Hornets, 112-107, on Friday. Valanciunas was their leading scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jonas Valančiūnas 29 13 4 0 2 2 Zion Williamson 21 11 4 0 0 0 CJ McCollum 19 5 4 1 1 3

Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info

Pelicans Players to Watch

Valanciunas averages 14.8 points, 9.8 boards and 2.4 assists, making 57.8% of his shots from the field.

Brandon Ingram contributes with 23.6 points per game, plus 5 boards and 5.3 assists.

Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 23.3 points, 6 boards and 4.8 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Pelicans get 11.8 points per game from Herbert Jones, plus 4.3 boards and 2.8 assists.

Dyson Daniels gives the Pelicans 6.5 points, 4.3 boards and 3 assists per game, plus 1.6 steals (sixth in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jonas Valančiūnas 16.6 10.6 2.2 0.6 1.1 0.6 Brandon Ingram 21 4.4 6 0.7 0.2 0.9 Zion Williamson 17.8 4.5 3.8 0.9 0.2 0.1 Herbert Jones 12.1 4.5 2.4 1.3 0.7 1.1 CJ McCollum 12.9 2.5 3.6 1 0.6 1.9

