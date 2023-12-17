How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 17
Today's Premier League slate should have plenty of excitement on the pitch. Among those contests is Brighton & Hove Albion playing Arsenal FC.
In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know about today's Premier League action here. Take a look at the links below.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Arsenal FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion travels to take on Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Arsenal FC (-220)
- Underdog: Brighton & Hove Albion (+600)
- Draw: (+390)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers makes the trip to match up with West Ham United at London Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: West Ham United (+115)
- Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+245)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Brentford FC vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa journeys to play Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Aston Villa (+125)
- Underdog: Brentford FC (+220)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Liverpool FC vs Manchester United
Manchester United makes the trip to face Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Liverpool FC (-320)
- Underdog: Manchester United (+750)
- Draw: (+500)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
