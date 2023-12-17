The New York Giants play on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Caesars Superdome versus the New Orleans Saints.

Looking to place a bet on one of the best contributors in this outing between the Saints and the Giants? See below for key facts and figures.

Sign up to bet on the Saints-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds

Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +480

Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds

Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +550

Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Saints Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derek Carr 215.5 (-113) - - Alvin Kamara - 58.5 (-113) - Rashid Shaheed - - 36.5 (-113) Jamaal Williams - 21.5 (-113) -

More Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Saquon Barkley - 68.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Darius Slayton - - 24.5 (-113) Wan'Dale Robinson - - 33.5 (-113) Jalin Hyatt - - 23.5 (-113) Tommy Devito 178.5 (-113) 28.5 (-113) -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.