How to Watch Saints vs. Giants on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The New York Giants (5-8) head into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome on a three-game winning streak.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Saints vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Saints Insights
- The Saints rack up just 2.3 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Giants surrender (24.2).
- The Saints average 23.9 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Giants allow per matchup (361.4).
- This season, New Orleans averages 104.5 yards per game on the ground, 30.6 fewer than New York allows per outing (135.1).
- The Saints have 17 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 22 takeaways.
Saints Home Performance
- The Saints put up 21.5 points per game in home games (0.4 less than their overall average), and give up 21.3 at home (1.2 more than overall).
- At home, the Saints rack up 304.2 yards per game and give up 331. That's less than they gain overall (337.5), but more than they allow (321).
- In home games, New Orleans racks up 212.8 passing yards per game and concedes 192.2. That's less than it gains overall (233), and more than it allows (189.5).
- The Saints' average yards rushing at home (91.3) is lower than their overall average (104.5). But their average yards conceded at home (138.8) is higher than overall (131.5).
- At home, the Saints convert 36.9% of third downs and allow 38.6% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (37.5%), and more than they allow (36.9%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Saints Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|at Atlanta
|L 24-15
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Detroit
|L 33-28
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Carolina
|W 28-6
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|12/21/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/31/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Atlanta
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.