Find out how each Sun Belt team measures up to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. James Madison

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 28-1

10-0 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank: 244th

244th Last Game: W 88-71 vs Hampton

Next Game

Opponent: Coppin State

Coppin State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Appalachian State

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-3

9-2 | 25-3 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank: 226th

226th Last Game: W 80-59 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Louisiana

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-10

6-5 | 18-10 Overall Rank: 161st

161st Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th

112th Last Game: L 74-72 vs McNeese

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rice

@ Rice Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Marshall

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 15-15

4-7 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 184th

184th Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th

74th Last Game: W 72-65 vs UNC Greensboro

Next Game

Opponent: Bluefield Col.

Bluefield Col. Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Troy

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-12

5-5 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 197th

197th Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st

271st Last Game: W 110-63 vs Southern University at New Orleans

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: SEC Network+

6. Arkansas State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 13-17

4-7 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 209th

209th Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st

171st Last Game: W 75-63 vs Louisville

Next Game

Opponent: @ Belmont

@ Belmont Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Texas State

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 13-15

5-5 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 218th

218th Strength of Schedule Rank: 133rd

133rd Last Game: W 73-60 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Opponent: LeTourneau

LeTourneau Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Old Dominion

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 9-18

3-6 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 232nd

232nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th

85th Last Game: L 84-69 vs James Madison

Next Game

Opponent: TCU

TCU Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. South Alabama

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-14

6-5 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 236th

236th Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th

265th Last Game: W 91-74 vs Spring Hill

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Georgia State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-17

4-6 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 244th

244th Strength of Schedule Rank: 234th

234th Last Game: L 86-54 vs BYU

Next Game

Opponent: Toccoa Falls

Toccoa Falls Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19

11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Southern Miss

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-18

5-5 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 262nd

262nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th

299th Last Game: L 67-48 vs McNeese

Next Game

Opponent: @ Lamar

@ Lamar Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-20

3-6 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 287th

287th Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th

238th Last Game: L 88-80 vs Wofford

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)

@ Charleston (SC) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: FloHoops

13. UL Monroe

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-21

4-5 | 5-21 Overall Rank: 309th

309th Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th

158th Last Game: L 97-73 vs Lamar

Next Game

Opponent: @ Jacksonville

@ Jacksonville Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18

11:30 AM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-30

0-11 | 0-30 Overall Rank: 339th

339th Strength of Schedule Rank: 211th

211th Last Game: L 82-77 vs UNC Wilmington

Next Game