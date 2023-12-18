Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clarke County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you live in Clarke County, Mississippi and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Clarke County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Enterprise High School at Stringer Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Stringer, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
