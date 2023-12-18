Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forrest County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you live in Forrest County, Mississippi and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forrest County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sacred Heart Catholic School at Purvis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forrest County Agricultural High School at Picayune Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Picayune, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.